NSAV To Acquire Additional 20% Stake in Cryptocurrency Trading Broker, VirtuaBroker, with Option Exercise

London, England–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company will exercise its option and acquire an additional 20% stake in U.K. based Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, VirtuaBroker Ltd. https://virtuabroker.com , which will increase NSAV’s shareholding to 30%. In addition, NSAV has pre-emptive rights, which gives it the potential to increase its shareholding in VirtuaBroker even further. The Company has until August 31, 2021 to exercise the options, but due to recent extremely positive developments with the VirtuaBroker platform, NSAV has decided to exercise its options sooner. VirtuaBroker, whose platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. VirtuaBroker’s platform supports nearly all the major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase, whose IPO valued Coinbase at over $85 billion. With the recent announcements of Tesla and Mastercard joining the Crypto revolution, the management of NSAV believes that this will be a major step in fulfilling the Company’s ambition of being a leading player in the over $200 billion annual cryptocurrency market.

VirtuaBroker’s AI Cryptocurrency Trading Platform is your 24/7 account manager. Customers will save time and be provided with an optimal trading experience. The AI Platform allows users to optimize the trades that they require according to their selected objectives and allows them to make decisions based on market sentiment data. VirtuaBroker’s security policy is its pillar and is based on a five-tiered security stack, including Fraud Protection, Privacy Protection, Encryption and Network Defenses, VirtuaBroker Security ID and Security Alerts.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “We are thrilled to be able to announce that we will exercise our options and increase our equity stake in VirtuaBroker. This is truly great news for all loyal NSAV shareholders.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

