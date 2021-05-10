





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA), a blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company is on track to release the Beta version of its Kash blockchain banking application in June 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Intellabridge Technology Corporation: Kash Product Update Back to video The Company’s product release in June will be a private beta open by invite only to the first customer signups on the waitlist. The private-beta will open in stages up to the first 100,000 waitlisted customers by Q3 2021, in order to manage customer onboarding and growth. During the current Alpha period, prior to the launch in June, the Company continues to work on new features, partner integrations, white-label business development, testing and quality control. Due to customer demand for a debit-card linked to Kash accounts, the Company is planning to provide eligible customers on the waitlist with virtual cards on Apple Pay and Google Pay in Q3 ahead of planned delivery of physical cards in Q4 2021.

Article content “We are very happy with the results since our Alpha launch in March with positive customer feedback and higher than expected engagement rates with more than 30% of the visitors to our website signing up for Kash accounts,” explains John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. “We are currently on track to meet our development and growth projections, especially with the launch of our Corporate Partners white-label program partnering with companies which already have an existing customer base and strategic positioning in local markets.” The Company has also updated the corporate website and presentation at www.intellabridge.com and the product website at www.kash.io. About Intellabridge Technology Corporation Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) (OTC Pink: CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) is a fintech blockchain company that offers decentralized banking services (DeFi banking). Its “Kash” banking product is a blockchain bank, currently in Alpha testing period, with accounts featuring DeFi interest-bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto onramps, debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity trading, and other DeFi banking services. The Kash platform is focused on growth in high inflation emerging market countries where there exists the highest demand for USD stablecoins and DeFi banking solutions. The current Alpha version of the product is available on web and mobile in testing phase with the objective to pilot and process transactions in advance of a fully audited and security tested private beta release in Q2 2021 and public release in Q3 2021. For access to the Kash Alpha version visit www.kash.io and for more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com. To get on the waitlist for the Kash PLSA, sign up for a Kash account at app.kash.io.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS INTELLABRIDGE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

“John Eagleton”

John Eagleton, CEO To contact Intellabridge: Website: intellabridge.com

Phone: +1-303-800-5333

Email: maria@intellabridge.com The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the word “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83475 #distro

