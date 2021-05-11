





Article content Beijing, China–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, today announced that the company will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit and presenting the company to meeting participants. During the presentation, the management team will discuss the company’s proprietary technologies, product offerings, business development and growth plan etc. All investors interested in the company are encouraged to access the live presentation utilizing the following information: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Datasea Announces Participation in the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 8:45AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__dd75H9wRnuuX2-M0GswbQ “As a fast-growing company at the cutting edge of smart security solutions, Datasea serves security needs in scenarios including residential communities, schools and scenic areas, all geared towards a safer society,” said Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea. “While our team is diligently working on the product research and development, and expanding our offerings in areas like 5G Messaging and pandemic control and prevention, we see effective and honest communication with investors as very important. Through the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, our team will assist you to better understand our technologies, businesses and plans, and keep you all on the same page with us.”

Article content About Datasea Inc. Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “target”, “going forward”, “outlook,” “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea’s control, which may cause Datasea’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Article content Datasea investor and media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com About the Investor Summit The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. To request complimentary investor registration: please visit the website at www.investorsummitgroup.com Investor Summit Contact:

Sasha Murray

Email: sasha@investorsummitgroup.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83510 #distro

