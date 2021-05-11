





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (FSE: 9DO) (“Glow” or the “Company“), a biotech company focused on producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to report on further positive findings from the Phase II clinical and preclinical studies of ArtemiC™, evaluating its efficacy as an anti-inflammatory agent to counter increased cytokine production found in COVID-19 infections including different variants. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Glow LifeTech Reports on Additional Research Results on ArtemiC and Positive Implications for COVID-19 Variants Back to video Glow ArtemiC™ To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/83545_e1209136f46189ac_001full.jpg Following successful Phase II clinical trials which showed the capacity for ArtemiC™ to improve and expedite the clinical recovery of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients1, Glow’s strategic partner for ArtemiC™, MGC Pharma, completed additional preclinical animal study to further support how ArtemiC™works or its mechanism of action.

Article content The results, announced on May 7, 2021, demonstrate the mechanism of action of ArtemiC™ is to reduce inflammation and suppress the cytokine storm2 – believed to be the one of the leading causes of mortality in COVID-19 patients3. The results show that ArtemiC™ decreases the markers of inflammation (IFN-g, IL-1a and TNF-a), in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) of mice in the animal model of cytokine storm related to COVID-19. The clinical and preclinical results to date support ArtemiC™ being effective for addressing cytokine overproduction which is found in different variants and mutations of COVID-19. “ArtemiC™ focuses on preventing and reducing the severity of the cytokine storm and hyper-inflammation induced by respiratory viruses, and since all current COVID-19 variants of concern may lead to a cytokine storm, the preclinical and clinical results support that ArtemiC™ should be effective on COVID-19 variants,” said Tom Glawdel, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Glow LifeTech. “We are encouraged by these positive results that, together with successful Phase II results, continue to demonstrate the efficacy of ArtemiC™ to improve and expedite the recovery from COVID-19 symptoms and help prevent more serious forms of COVID-19,” said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. These findings support the understanding of the mechanism of action of ArtemiC™ and could lead to additional potential applications of the product where generalized inflammation is an issue. This data will be used in the design of future clinical trials for different indications. Importantly, once the inflammation process associated with COVID-19 is under control, the effects of ‘long COVID’, or ‘post COVID syndrome’, should be minimised. MGC Pharma will initiate a sub-trial under an upcoming Phase III clinical trial to prove this hypothesis.

Article content In December 2020, MGC announced the results of a Phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial executed in Israel and India, which showed ArtemiC™ statistically significantly improved the clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients in comparison with the Placebo Group. 100% of the patients in the treatment group met the trial’s primary endpoint and fully recovered within 15 days. None of the patients supported by ArtemiC™ required additional oxygen, mechanical ventilation or intensive care, compared to 23.4% in the placebo group requiring further assistance. ArtemiC™ is a clinically tested oral spray, containing four natural active ingredients: Artemisinin, Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, and Vitamin C. The formulation features the breakthrough MyCell®️ delivery system to deliver faster, more effective absorption of active ingredients. ArtemiC™ was submitted to Health Canada’s Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) on Mar 11, 2021 and is currently under review by Health Canada. Glow has exclusive rights to market, sell and distribute ArtemiC™ in Canada, U.S., Mexico and all Carribean countries. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company’s mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

Article content About Glow LifeTech Ltd.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds. Website: www.glowlifetech.com About Swiss PharmaCan AG/Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients. Website: www.swisspharmacan.ch About MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

MGC Pharma is a biopharma company with a “Nature to Medicine” strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company’s mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets. Website: www.mgcpharma.com.au

