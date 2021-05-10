





Article content Winnipeg, Manitoba–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (“Novra”) announced today that Novra Group has received a major order for Audiocaster Pro professional broadcast audio receivers. The order is valued at more than $3.2 million and is expected to ship later in 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Novra Group Announces $3.2 Million Radio Order Back to video The customer is a leading US radio broadcaster and longtime Novra Group customer, operating an extensive and sophisticated network. Audiocaster Pro – a new product launched in 2020 – boasts state-of-the-art versatile features like the ability to operate over satellite or internet connections and switching between live streams and stored files. Novra Group President and CEO Harris Liontas commented, “We are extremely gratified to receive this follow-on order for Audiocaster Pro. It is the second large order for this new product from the same customer. It’s a testament to their satisfaction with their previous order and a tribute to the work our team has done to develop the Audiocaster Pro receivers. We appreciate their vote of confidence in Novra Group and the products and services we provide.”

Article content In addition to this large audio order, Novra Group is enjoying strong year-to-date bookings from our North American and international clients for our other product lines including our next-generation digital cinema solutions. Liontas continued, “We are very happy to see healthy orders coming in from our various traditional vertical markets – it validates our strategy of using common core technologies for diversified applications and it is a positive indicator that our industry may be starting to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.” Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, concerning but not limited to: our profitability outlook and anticipated developments in our operations in future periods. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “outlook”, “opportunity”, “momentum”, “potential”, “targeted”, “plans” “possible”, “position for”, “looking forward to”, “getting ready to”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. As such, forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect our current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions.

Article content For the above reasons, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ### About the Novra Group: (Novra) (TSXV: NVI) The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications-broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications – as well as a strong tradition of innovation, excellence, and flexibility. Novra Group is proud to work with a global network of trained partners and resellers. For more information visit: www.novragroup.com. CONTACT: Diana Cantu, VP Marketing & Sales

+1-613-596-4120 x2211

dcantu@datacast.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83560 #distro

