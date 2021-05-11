





White Metal Expands Bench Zone, Extends Strike Potential to 2.1 km and Plans for Additional Drilling at the Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

Article content Thunder Bay, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) has received the final gold assay results from the Phase 1 2021 winter drilling program. Core assays from the 2021 drilling program clearly indicate the excellent potential for the Tower Stock Gold Project (the” Project” or the “Property”), which in addition to historical core assays show a broad horizon of low grade gold mineralization that spans for over 2.1 kilometres. The Company also sees great potential for high grade gold shoots within the broad intercepts of lower grade gold mineralization, such as those recorded in recently announced drill hole TM-21-94 from the newly discovered Ellen Zone (see Company news release dated April 20, 2021). The Property covers approximately 1,968 hectares and is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. White Metal Expands Bench Zone, Extends Strike Potential to 2.1 km and Plans for Additional Drilling at the Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario Back to video

Article content The 2021 winter drilling program has further substantiated the Property’s potential and as a result the Company is planning a follow-up drilling program to further test the large tonnage potential of the low grade gold zones and to determine the extent of prospective higher grade gold zones. It is very important to note that the alteration associated with lower grade gold mineralization is intense, pervasive and shows good continuity, suggesting there is not only excellent potential to find higher grade zones at surface but also at depth. Results from the recently completed Abitibi Geophysics’ DasVision Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey also supports this interpretation. Further data and information on the Tower Stock Gold Project can be found at www.whitemetalres.com. Highlights from the 2021 Phase 1 drilling program and recently completed IP geophysical survey include: Confirmation of low grade gold mineralization within an intense and pervasive alteration zone, extending over 2 km along strike;

Discovery of the Ellen Zone, a new high grade gold zone, reporting 1.7 g/t Au over 82.50 m including 3.0 g/t Au over 45 m (TM-21-94: 10.00 to 92.50 m), and open in all directions;

Excellent correlation between the Ellen Zone discovery and priority anomaly “TS-02” from the DasVision IP survey;

DasVision IP survey outlined numerous new targets for follow-up prospecting, trenching and drilling;

Drill hole TM-21-95 extended the historical Bench Zone to the south by a minimum of 75 metres;

Compilation of all historical data and completion of the DasVision IP survey provide excellent drill targets within “gaps” between gold zones that are up to 500 m in strike; and,

The highly prospective H Zone requires re-mapping and additional drilling to test the new interpretation that this zone dips to the southeast at 50-60 degrees.

Article content Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, “I have never seen such an extensive system of gold mineralization covering such a large area. Including the 800+ metre gold zone, we now have approximately 2.1 km of aggregate strike length that will require substantial drilling. Additionally, it should be noted that drill hole TM-07-58, which assayed 5.41 g/t Au over 6 m and is located about 450 m south of drill hole TM-21-95, the most southerly hole of the 2021 drilling program, has not seen any recent work. Therefore, exploration crews will be mobilized later this month to evaluate this area in more detail. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, including detailed prospecting and mapping, but most importantly infill drilling to further explore for the higher grade sections within the principal gold zones. I look forward to reporting our progress to our shareholders when news becomes available”. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has encountered significant widths of low grade gold mineralization (>0.5 g/t Au) in drill hole TM-21-97. This was the last diamond drill hole of the program, designed to test the down-dip and southwest extension of the Bench Zone, returning three broad and separate intervals of gold mineralization (Table 1). These positive results clearly demonstrates that the Bench Zone is open at depth and along strike to the northwest, southwest, and southeast.

Article content Table 1. Summary of intercepts from drill hole TM-21-97. Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Au (ppb) TM-21-97 95.50 148.00 52.50 0.32 322 and 232.00 268.00 36.00 0.62 621 incl. 248.50 262.00 13.50 1.04 1040 and 289.00 311.50 22.50 0.50 504 incl. 308.50 311.50 3.00 1.15 1149 *core intervals are not true widths and represent the length of the drill core intercept Drill hole TM-21-97 is located about 400 m southeast of drill hole TM-21-94, which collared in the newly discovered Ellen Zone and returned a broad interval of 1.7 g/t Au over 82.5 metres (from 10.0 to 92.5 m), including 3.0 g/t Au over 45 metres (from 10.00 to 55.00 m) and 59.90 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (from 16.00 to 17.50 m). Drill hole TM-21-95, located 420 metres southeast of drill hole TM-21-97, exhibits similar alteration and auriferous pyrite mineralization to that observed in TM-21-97 and is believed to be the southeast extension of the Bench Zone. Drill hole TM-21-95 returned two separate gold intervals (Table 2). Table 2. Summary of intercepts from drill hole TM-21-95. Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Au (ppb) TM-21-95 21.00 51.00 30.00 0.33 331 and 112.50 174.00 61.50 0.51 509 incl. 117.00 120.00 3.00 1.50 1495 *core intervals are not true widths and represent the length of the drill core intercept The locations and results from holes TM-21-94 and TM-21-95, suggest a potential strike length and exploration target of >800 m which has received very little exploration attention. The prospectivity of this region is further supported by its spatial association with a strong chargeability anomaly outlined from the recently completed IP survey (see Company news release dated February 17, 2021). The Company is very pleased with the latest round of drill results and firmly believes that there is significant room to expand and discover further resources within the Tower Stock Gold Project, which until now has not seen any exploration activity for more than eight years.

Article content Sample Analysis Core samples were collected from half-split drill core and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario by the Company. Samples were first analysed with Fire Assay Package 1A1 – Au Fire Assay – INAA – 30 gram sample and Multi Element Package ICP-MS Ultra trace 1. Subsequently, samples with Au greater than 5.0 g/t (above Au detection limit), were analysed with Fire Assay Package 1A3 – AA-Au (Au- Fire Assay Gravimetric) – 30 gram sample. A Quality Control/Quality Assurance (“QA/QC”) program consisting of the regular insertion of Certified Reference Material copper standards and blanks into the sample stream by the Company was in place as was the industry standard internal QA/QC practices used by Actlabs. A Qualified Person (“QP”) has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. All drill hole intersections represent drill core lengths (intervals) and are not true widths. Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101. About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM): White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada. For more information in regards to White Metal Resources Corp. you can visit the company’s Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

Article content On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp. Michael Stares

President & CEO, Director For further information contact:

Michael Stares

President & CEO, Director

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 358-2420

