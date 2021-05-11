MediaValet Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Video Conference Call

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (“MediaValet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

The Company will host a live video Zoom webcast to discuss the results on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at 4:30pm Eastern Time. The Zoom webcast will be hosted by David MacLaren, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Chase, Chief Financial Officer, with a question and answer session to follow.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit: MediaValet Q1 2021 Results.

Please connect at 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About MediaValet Inc.