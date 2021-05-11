





Share this Story: Sibannac, Inc. Launches the Campus Co. Platform

Sibannac, Inc. Launches the Campus Co. Platform

Article content Scottsdale, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sibannac, Inc. Launches the Campus Co. Platform Back to video Sibannac, Inc. is pleased to announce the public launch of the Campus Co., a community for start-up and emerging brands in the solutions and lifestyle category. The Campus Community will serve as the portal for all consumer and commercial relationships of Sibannac moving forward. In addition to developing revenues through contract manufacturing, the Campus will be focused on recruiting, incubating and developing brands in the health, fitness and sports categories, with concentration on nutraceuticals and functional foods. The platform will be operated by Eric Stoll and the Lifetime Branding team who will manage the collaboration between the brands and resources, offering them the Campus’ “big company” capabilities. The state-of-the-art services provided by the platform will include branding, market intelligence and expertise, manufacturing, sales and distribution. The Campus Co. is designed to bring usually scarce resources to new brands and centralize growth capital, product innovation, operational efficiency and sales reach. The platform will be highly discriminating in its selection of partners regarding core branding services, adding to the portfolio only those products offering true innovation or diversity.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Lifetime Branding has already taken equity positions in two brands in exchange for services, which will ultimately be acquired by Sibannac. Until that time, the Campus will be paid for all support services and manufacturing under direct contracts. These brands will continue to be cultivated under the Campus umbrella until such time as controlling interests are acquired by Sibannac or sold in a “spin-out” where the company will cash-out and retain a minority equity position while continuing to provide contracted marketing and manufacturing services. On the manufacturing and logistics side, the Campus Co. platform will support our internal and associated brands, along with external wholesale accounts and centralize all manufacturing, sourcing, distribution and fulfillment services. The Campus will also integrate sales management through Lifetime’s long-established broker networks and provide back-end customer service. “We are beginning to see the fruits of all the hard work that has gone into developing the foundation of the Campus”, said Sibannac Chief Executive Officer, David Mersky. “The combined resources and experience between Sibannac and Lifetime has resulted in producing a very lean and fully integrated platform that is ideal for the early growth of start-up brands offering new and innovative products in the wellness space. No other company is set up to realize this kind of efficiency.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Noho, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Media Contact: IR@thecampusco.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83592 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston