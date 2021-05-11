Annovis Bio to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on May 13, 2021

Article content

Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place online May 13-14, 2021.

Annovis Bio CEO Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D. will deliver a corporate presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021.

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Maccecchini and Annovis Bio CFO Jeff McGroarty using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform.

To register for the conference, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com.