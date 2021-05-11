





Royal York Property Management Becomes the First Canadian Company in the Industry to Expand Globally

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Royal York Property Management announced today company is expanding in Europe to strengthen its global development efforts, enhance competitive positioning, and maximize property owner’s and tenant’s goals. The company has officially opened new office in Tirana, Albania that will serve as a strategic global anchor to help properties around the world reduce slow tenant placement, enhance maintenance services, and grow property investments. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Royal York Property Management Becomes the First Canadian Company in the Industry to Expand Globally Back to video The global expansion is intended to go beyond boundaries by sharpening focus on new markets and to position the company for profitability and growth by using the greatest resource: its people. Most importantly, it will speed up services for clients looking to diversify their properties into the growing market space. “It doesn’t matter where your headquarters are nowadays. In 2021, it’s in the cloud. I have watched the industry grow and we are seeing an increased demand for faster processing times, higher level of effectiveness to our services, and investment alternatives. As the tech space becomes essential, choice and access remains important, especially vetting of credible tenants and guaranteed rental income. Our mission is to offer a transparent and accessible path for property owners and tenants no matter where they are located,” said Nathan Levinson, Founder and President of Royal York Property Management.

Article content Levinson has worked with global leaders in the property management space, creating a strong network which will complement the mission of the company. Currently directing the global expansion in Tirana, Levinson manages the firm along with his brother Avi Levinson. Avi has several previous leading roles under his belt and plans to apply his tech experience to the firm’s global expansion strategy. Royal York is not only advancing global relations, but 24/7 access to all departments and services. As Canada’s largest and fastest growing property management company, Nathan’s vision is focused on making Royal York the innovation leadership for property management. With their first opening in Albania, and plans of expanding the services into the rest of the European market, the company can now help property owners and tenants during any time of day, no matter where they may be. “Our offices can be in Germany, Albania, India, Israel, or Canada, and we will make sure to service you the same everywhere. I want my clients to know they have been connected to the team in Albania and see for themselves their level of expertise and knowledge” Nathan Levinson, concludes. Royal York Property Management is one of the most innovative property rental and leasing companies on the market today. The company is known for seeking out tech that improves the user experience. By understanding the value of international developments and tech strategies, the company’s services have become more accessible and significantly efficient than traditional property management services. Such forward-thinking indicates the value of adopting what will be the leading services of the future, where soon others will need to follow suit.

Article content Leadership at Royal York Property Management said their goal in being a global company is to change the property management industry for the better by embracing the global client growth. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7234/83612_0Amxc5PE.jpg Founder and President of Royal York Property Management. Nathan Levinson’s forward thinking has taught him that measuring success by the differences you make in the world surpasses new ways of thinking and best business practices. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7234/83612_vjBGrIb4.jpg About Royal York Property Management Royal York Property Management is a property rental and leasing firm with a portfolio of over 10,000 properties, that are guaranteed rental income. Valued at $4.2B in real estate assets under management, the company is advancing technology in their processes, systems, and expanding globally. With 28 office locations, and plans of expanding their services into the rest of the European, the company is leading the potential in property management, and surpassing their clients experience by having all departments operating 24/7. Find out more by visiting their website at royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca. Contact Details Royal York Property Management

Pandora Ziu – Media Relations

+1 416-508-5288

pziu@royalyorkpm.com Company Website

https://royalyorkpropertymanagement.ca/ #distro

