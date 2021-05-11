





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – New Break Resources Ltd. (“New Break” or the “Company”) is extremely pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s new website at www.newbreakresources.ca, built and powered by Blender Media Inc. (“Blender“). Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, “After the past few months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce the launch on May 10, 2021.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New Break Announces Launch of Website Back to video As a junior mining company, New Break is provided the ability to advance its business and mineral properties through the support of investors and shareholders. It is important for to make information about New Break, easily and publicly accessible, prior to being publicly traded in order that existing shareholders, potential investors and all of the Company’s stakeholders are provided with the most accurate and up to date information. “Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about New Break and to browse information based on their own choice. The new website gives access to Who We Are, Our People, our Mineral Properties and our commitment to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG“). We recognize that a big part of that is being transparent in everything we do and keeping all of our stakeholders well informed.”

Article content The website contains New Break’s latest corporate presentation as well as a copy of the term sheet and subscription agreement for the Company’s concurrently announced $0.10 unit financing. Shareholders and potential investors will find extremely useful information about New Break’s Ontario and Nunavut mineral properties, including a recently completed National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Moray Gold Property. The site tracks the latest gold price in U.S. and Canadian dollars. As all of New Break’s projects are located in Canada, the significantly higher Canadian dollar gold price is far more relevant in respect of these mineral properties and really represents a premium for investing in Canadian mineral properties. The site will also integrate social media buttons for Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter, to foster improved communications with a wider range of potential investors and interested parties, as the Company broadens its awareness on social media in the future. Michael Farrant further noted, “We will be continually updating our content with our most recent news, latest financial information, latest corporate presentation and any other information that we think may be relevant to maintaining proper communication and transparency and an ongoing commitment to ESG. The website offers a sign-up feature to receive regular e-mail updates from New Break and I encourage anyone interested in following our progress to do so. Finally, I’d like to personally thank all those who contributed to making this launch a success and bringing the New Break story to life for the world to see. A special thanks goes out to the folks at Blender who did a wonderful job with branding, logo and website design. Our people and our commitment to exploration excellence and ESG are the keys to our success and now we have the means of showcasing this. We are also one step closer to having all the necessary pieces in place to successfully go public in 2021.”

Article content About New Break Resources Ltd. New Break is a private Canadian mineral exploration and development company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on acquiring highly prospective gold projects in well-established mining camps, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, allowing our shareholders to “dream big” through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, where vast potential exists for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. These complimentary visions are supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, respecting the values and interests of all our stakeholders. For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact: Michael Farrant, President and Director

mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to comments regarding the timing and expectations for finalizing property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (the “Filings”), such Filings available upon request. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83619 #distro

