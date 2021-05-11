Giga Metals Hosts Live Investor Summit

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) (FSE: BRR2), a Canadian junior mining company with 100% ownership of a significant nickel sulphide project, are pleased to speak at a live investor summit hosted by 6ix on Wednesday, May 12th at 2:00 PM EDT / 11:00 AM PDT.

Join Giga Metals’ CEO Mark Jarvis and Manager of Development, Lyle Trytten, for a virtual webinar where they will provide an update on the Turnagain project. Hear about Giga Metals’ plans for the near future, including the drill program starting this summer at the Turnagain deposit in Northern BC.

Guests will be invited to ask questions and join the conversation. Click the link to register now: https://my.6ix.com/5B5yyGHO.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world.