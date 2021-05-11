PURA Announces First New CBD-Infused Product with Alkame Holdings

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) today announced finalizing a formula for a new CBD-infused liquid sugar and plans to soon begin production.

In December 2020, PURA and ALKM announced plans to produce and test market a CBD-infused liquid sugar, a CBD-infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

ALKM currently bottles PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water. As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM. In conjunction with that growing partnership, ALKM and PURA plan to pilot the production of multiple new CBD-infused consumer products.

PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research.