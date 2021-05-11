NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meeting

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – NCM Asset Management Ltd. (“NCM”), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, ETFs and alternative investment funds, is pleased to announce that the following previously announced changes have been approved by security holders of NCM Short Term Income Fund (the “Fund“) at the special meeting held on May 10, 2021:

Investment Objective Change

NCM Short Term Income Fund will invest primarily in Canadian fixed income securities rather than investing primarily in Canadian and U.S. short term fixed income securities.

In connection with NCM’s upcoming prospectus renewal effective May 19, 2021, the Fund will be changing its name to NCM Core Income Fund.

NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.