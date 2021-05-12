Lobe Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Lobe Sciences (CSE: LOBE) today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Director, will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lobe Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 10:15 AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9O2Bo2GAS-Ks6W5cFJKFWQ

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information:

Lobe Sciences

Philip Young CEO & Director

(949) 505-5623

info@lobesciences.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

#distro