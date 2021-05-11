GeoVax Labs, Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) today announced that David Dodd, Chairman & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 18th at 8:45 AM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wIcZo2BAR_q1ALp6NyazfA

About GeoVax Labs, Inc.

GeoVax is a clinical-stage company developing vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer. GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Sudan), HIV and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. Through the Company’s novel Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in vivo mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.