Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally-friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession, which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net .

Mineworx Technologies Invites You to Join Us at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – Mineworx Technologies (TSXV: MWX) today announced that Greg Pendura, President & CEO will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Mineworx Technologies

Greg Pendura

17808000726

greg@mineworx.net

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

