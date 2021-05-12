Khiron Life Sciences Corp.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) today announced that Alvaro Torres will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

