MustGrow Achieves Control of Root-Rot Disease Aphanomyces in Greenhouse Trials

Article content Disease control of root-rot Aphanomyces in greenhouse testing across a range of economic rates.

Plants treated with MustGrow’s biopesticide were robust in plant and root system health.

Aphanomyces is a soil-borne root-rot disease that destroys pulse crops (peas, lentils, and legumes).

90% of Saskachewan pulse crop fields have shown Aphanomyces symptoms (2019). Saskatoon, Saskatchewan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) ("MustGrow") is pleased to announce successful greenhouse efficacy results of its patented mustard-derived biopesticide on Aphanomyces euteiches zoospores ("Aphanomyces") via an independent third party. Control in greenhouse soil was recorded across a range of economic application rates. MustGrow will advance to larger scale field tests in 2021 to be conducted under the recently-announced collaborative Canadian field trials program with NexusBioAg, a division of Univar Solutions Inc. Study results and applicability are patent-protected under MustGrow's existing suite of issued patents.

Article content MustGrow’s crop protection technology has consistently demonstrated efficacious benefits similar to chemistry-based “synthetic chemical” products without the harmful safety profile often associated with some synthetic chemical products. The development of safe and effective biopesticides will be critical for future food security and environmentally sustainable agriculture. Greenhouse Soil Study Highlights Control in greenhouse soil was recorded across a range of economic application rates.

Initial soil samples were infested with Aphanomyces prior to applying MustGrow’s mustard-derived TerraMG.

Plants treated with TerraMG were increasingly robust – in plant and root system health – commensurate with application rate. Lentil plants showing a positive dose response to MustGrow’s TerraMG biopesticide Photograph courtesy of third party research facility, Discovery Seed Labs Ltd., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, 2021. To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7108/83673_5e61a452c46f6920_001full.jpg MustGrow’s remarkably safe and effective organic biopesticide is plant-based – harnessing the mustard seed’s natural defense mechanism to control diseases, insect pests, and weeds. This greenhouse study builds on MustGrow’s previously reported (January 2021) 100% control of Aphanomyces in laboratory tests at economic application rates within 24 hours.

Article content About Aphanomyces – Root-Rot Disease Aphanomyces is a water mould pathogen responsible for root-rot disease, infecting a variety of peas, lentils and other legumes collectively referred to as pulse crops. The disease causes severe root damage and wilting, with yield losses ranging from 10% to 100% in infected fields (1). Canada is one of the world’s largest producers (~9.2 million tons; 2019) and exporters of pulse crops (2). Industry experts conservatively estimate $20 million in annual pulse crop losses in Canada and $100 million globally caused by Aphanomyces (1). The Province of Saskatchewan has been hit particularly hard, with 90% of fields showing Aphanomyces symptoms in 2019 (3). Current treatment measures cannot control Aphanomyces – they are only able to slow down the spread and reduce the incidence and severity of the disease. Further, there are currently no genetic cultivars available with complete Aphanomyces resistance (4). Plant-Based Crop Protection for Plant-Based Protein MustGrow feels it makes both logical and ecological sense to protect plant-based protein crops with plant-based crop protection inputs. MustGrow’s product is a preplant soil treatment, meaning application to the soil occurs before crops are planted. Application of MustGrow’s biopesticide returns organic plant material to the soil through this preplant treatment process as a potential alternative to using synthetic chemicals.

Article content The global plant-based protein market size is projected to grow from US$12 billion in 2019 to US$28 billion by 2025 (CAGR of 15%) (5). This is attributed to several drivers, predominantly rising consumer health-consciousness, growing prevalence of protein-rich pulse crop food products, and technological innovations in plant-based protein extraction. To accommodate the rise of plant-based protein demand, the global pulse crops market is anticipated to grow from US$16.2 billion in 2017 to US$24.3 billion by 2025 (CAGR of 5.2%) (6). Sources: (1) Globenewire, 3rd party market research, MustGrow estimates

(2) imarcgroup.com

(3) https://www.topcropmanager.com/evaluating-root-rot-in-pulses/

(4) https://agro.basf.ca/West/KnowledgeCenter/AgSolutionsAdvisor/PastIssues/October2016/PulsesEdition/RiseOfAphanomyces.html

(5) MarketsandMarkets with analysis by EY-Parthenon

(6) Fior Markets About MustGrow MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQX: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company’s mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment, to weed control, to post harvest disease control and food preservation.

Article content The Company has approximately 42.8 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 50.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Corey Giasson” Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow's Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

