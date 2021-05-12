Eddy Adds M&A Specialist to the Board of Directors

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY) (“EDDY“orthe “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Jang, CPA, CMA to its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Gordon was previously the Vice-President of Finance and Accounting at Fortuna Silver Mines and held senior positions at Augusta Resources, Lundin Mining and Pan American Silver and brings a wealth of experience in the capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, SOX compliance, tax planning, corporate structuring, process improvements and regulatory compliance.

Nathan Rotstein, chief executive officer of Edison, commented: “Gordon brings valuable skillsets to the Company as we review and assess opportunities in the energy metals space. On behalf of the board and management, we all look forward to working with Gordon in creating additional value in EDDY. His capital markets expertise and M&A experience will be invaluable as we build out a corporate theme in the energy metals segment.”