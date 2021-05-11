RAB Capital Discloses Investment in Viva Gold Corp.

RAB Capital now beneficially owns and controls 4,400,000 Viva Gold shares and 2,200,000 Viva Gold warrants (representing approximately 11.22% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.93% on a partially-diluted basis). Prior to this investment acquisition transaction neither RAB Capital nor Mr. Richards beneficially owned or controlled any Viva Gold securities

Brentwood, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – RAB Capital Holdings Limited (“ RAB Capital “), a private investment holding corporation owned by Mr. Philip Richards, reports that, on June 23, 2020, it purchased 4,400,000 units of Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV: VAU) (“ Viva Gold “) pursuant to a private placement, at a price of $0.25 per unit for aggregate consideration of $1,100,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

The Viva Gold units were acquired by RAB Capital for investment purposes. RAB Capital has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Viva Gold, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of Viva Gold, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

RAB Capital is a private company that invests in a wide range of assets based on fundamental analysis. RAB Capital currently targets investments in small companies, both listed and private, and real estate development opportunities.

Viva Gold is a British Columbia company having its registered office at 20th Floor, 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 3R8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Viva Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting its office at + 44 (0) 20 7389 7000 (PO Box 12996, Brentwood, United Kingdom CM14 9TB)

RAB Capital Holdings Limited

“Andrew Knatchbull“

Andrew Knatchbull

Finance Director

T: 02073897161

E: Andrew.Knatchbull@rabcap.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83689

