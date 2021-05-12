





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) (“CardioComm” or the “Company“), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram (“ECG“) software solutions, announced that it has completed its previously announced issuance of shares for debt (see the Company’s press releases dated April 27, 2021 and April 8, 2021 for further details). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CardioComm Solutions Completes Issuance of Shares for Debt Back to video Under debt settlement agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,353,644 common shares of the Company (“Shares“) to directors, employees and consultants of the Company to settle debt for services provided to the Company. The Shares are subject to a four month hold period that expires September 12, 2021, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Directors of the Company participated in the debt settlement transaction, which is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Article content To learn more about CardioComm’s products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck™ ECG device integrations please visit the Company’s websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com. About CardioComm Solutions CardioComm Solutions’ patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Etienne Grima, Chief Executive Officer

1-877-977-9425 x227

egrima@cardiocommsolutions.com

investor.relations@cardiocommsolutions.com Forward-looking statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CardioComm Solutions and certain of the plans and objectives of CardioComm Solutions with respect to these items. Such statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

Article content In evaluating these statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this release other than as required by applicable laws, including without limitation, Section 5.8(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (Continuous Disclosure Obligations). Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83697 #distro

