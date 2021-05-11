Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to Support the Hard-Working Animals That Inspired Its Name During International Donkey Week







Centennial, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is proud to announce that it has partnered with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue to raise much needed funds to rescue wild burros under threat of destruction and to provide safe environments for abused and abandoned domestic donkeys. The fundraiser will take place during International Donkey Week, May 12-18. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7429/83701_ca635e5364a53acf_001full.jpg The cause pays tribute to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s namesake: the donkeys of Kona, Hawaii that for generations carried loads of coffee beans down the steep volcanic mountain sides. The native people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the “Bad Ass Ones” because of their reliably strong, but stubborn nature. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii partnered with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue to raise much needed funds to care for abused and abandoned domestic donkeys.

Article content To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7429/83701_ca635e5364a53acf_002full.jpg Throughout National Donkey Week, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will host a donation site accepting gifts ranging from $5 – $50. Donations of $10 and above receive a thank you gift from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ranging from a limited-edition "Jack the Donkey" sticker, a plush donkey and a bag of Hana Bliss Flavored Coffee – a mix vanilla, chocolate and macadamia that ranks as the company's most popular flavored coffee. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7429/83701_ca635e5364a53acf_003full.jpg “Being true to our Hawaiian roots means so much to us as a company so we’re committed to sharing a spirit of ‘ohana (family) that honors and cares for our extended community,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “The important work done by Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is near to our hearts and a perfect organization to support through our Bad Ass for Good program.” Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is the largest donkey rescue organization in the United States with 24 sanctuaries and 26 adoption centers nationwide. The organization has rescued more than 16,000 donkeys and provides food, water, medical care, training and adoption services for around 3,000 others. Peaceful Valley’s rescued donkeys include more than 100 from Hawaii that were brought to the mainland following the drought of 2010-2011.

Article content Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue If you cannot view the image above, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7429/83701_ca635e5364a53acf_004full.jpg Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is based in San Angelo, Texas, and has satellite adoption centers and sanctuaries across the country. More information about the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is available here. About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii® Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com. Contact: Melissa Morris

720-339-8279 (voice/text)

melissa.h.morris@gmail.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83701 #distro

