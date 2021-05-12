RealKey Launches Automated Lending Platform to Fill Gaps in Legacy LOS and POS Systems

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – RealKey, an innovative provider of digital mortgage technology, today announced the launch of the RealKey Automated Lending Platform (ALP), setting a new standard for processing mortgages more efficiently. The platform enables automated, intelligent collection and review of documents and data, as well as secure communications among all parties involved. The platform capabilities will shorten the loan processing cycle by roughly 50%.

Key Takeaways:

With today’s launch of the RealKey ALP, the mortgage industry is getting a long-awaited technological transformation.

The platform includes a Conditions Engine to trigger conditions and document needs based on what’s been submitted.

RealKey ALP allows MLOs to streamline and process more loans to meet growing demand and scale their business.

