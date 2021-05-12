





LevelJump Closes $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) (“LevelJump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 10 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit (a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. LevelJump Closes $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investors Back to video Each Unit consists of one common share of LevelJump and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of LevelJump at an exercise price of $0.20 until March 31, 2024. The net proceeds from the financing will be used towards acquisitions and for general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Article content “We are really pleased with the market response to our offering, and the support of our strategic investors who believe in the vision of the Company,” said Mitch Geisler CEO. “We have now strengthened our balance sheet. Given that our CTS subsidiary generates positive cash flow from its current operations we can designate this new capital towards growing the Company.” About LevelJump Healthcare LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

(833) 840-2020 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Article content Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83719 #distro

