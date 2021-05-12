





Share this Story: Advantagewon Oil Corp. Rebrands to StarVolt Innovations Corp. and Appoints Global Logistics Expert Carlos Brasil as Chief Executive Officer

Advantagewon Oil Corp. Rebrands to StarVolt Innovations Corp. and Appoints Global Logistics Expert Carlos Brasil as Chief Executive Officer

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (the “Company“), a leading provider of low-cost energy solutions, is pleased to announce its intention to rebrand to “StarVolt Innovations Corp.” following its completed investment in StarVolt Power Inc. (“StarVolt“) in February to better reflect the direction of the Company’s business activities (the “Name Change“). The Company’s recent investment perfectly aligns with its mission of delivering cost-effective power solutions, which is a core element of StarVolt’s proprietary solar skin technology. In addition, the Company has secured the trading symbol “ERUN” in connection with the Name Change. The Company has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) to effect the Name Change and ticker symbol change and anticipates that it will begin trading under the new ticker symbol by May 21, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Advantagewon Oil Corp. Rebrands to StarVolt Innovations Corp. and Appoints Global Logistics Expert Carlos Brasil as Chief Executive Officer Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company is also please to announce the appointment of Carlos Brasil, a global transport logistics expert, as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2021. Mr. Brasil will continue the Company’s mission with a rejuvenated focus on StarVolt’s line of New Energy Vehicles (“NEVs“) and sustainable mobility networks. Mr. Brasil brings 33 years of logistical and operational expertise within the international transport sector. Most recently, he has managed all import and export logistics for both domestic and international clients for AB Forwarding Inc., a Toronto-based company specializing in global transportation services. Prior to this role for 16 years, Mr. Brasil managed cargo freight forwarding for Sea Air International (“Sea Air“), a leader in global shipping services from heavy equipment to livestock. One of his largest accounts at Sea Air was Orange Business Services (“Orange“), the business services arm of Orange S.A. that provides integration of communications products and services for multinational corporations. Mr. Brasil managed Orange’s business logistics across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Brasil holds an undergraduate degree from the Rio de Janeiro State University, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. StarVolt offers an innovative line of NEVs featuring proprietary solar technology that is revolutionizing urban transportation. “Road vehicles account for nearly 75% of transport CO 2 emissions1,” said Mr. Brasil. “As we see more urbanization worldwide, pollution will only continue to rise if sustainable transportation solutions are not adopted.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Increasing urban pollution has prompted the Company to develop a sustainable mobility ecosystem that will offer a complete suite of low-cost products and services enabling infinite and eco-friendly mobility. The Company’s appointment of Mr. Brasil will be extremely advantageous to navigate the complex logistics and operations that come with implementing an integrated network. The Company’s Executive Chairman Paul Haber stated, “Mr. Brasil’s competencies are a huge asset to the Company, as we implement integrated transportation networks. His ability to take complex operations and translate them to a seamless customer experience is an invaluable skill that will be highly valued during the Company’s next phase of growth.” The Company also wishes to announce that Stephen Hughes has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hughes for his leadership and help in guiding the Company to this point and wishes him the best in his future endeavors. 1 According to IEA, Tracking Transport 2020 Report AboutAdvantagewon Oil Corp. The Company is dedicated to providing low-cost energy solutions and sustainable mobility through our line of NEVs. We implement practical methodologies to transform concept designs into tangible outcomes that advance industry potential. Learn more at http://www.starvolt.com/. For further information please contact:

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (587) 580-9344 Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp

T: (647) 466-4037 Forward-Looking Statements Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s intention and timing to complete the Name Change and associated ticker symbol change; the Company’s business, products and future plans; and all requisite approvals will be obtained, including acceptance by the CSE. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83724 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston