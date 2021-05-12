





NSAV Announces Launch of Virtuabroker's Proprietary Cryptocurrency Price Search Feature

Article content London, England–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its prized holding, VirtuaBroker, has launched its revolutionary Cryptocurrency Price Search feature, which is one of the basic building blocks of its advanced automated trading non-custodial platform. The platform’s users can utilize a simple interface to select which exchanges they want to connect to their dashboard and connect them so that real time price and transaction information is viewed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NSAV Announces Launch of Virtuabroker's Proprietary Cryptocurrency Price Search Feature Back to video VirtuaBroker’s proprietary High-Performance Computing (HPC) system allows real time transactions to occur with all connected exchanges at high speeds without lag time. VirtuaBroker’s proprietary Price Search (PS) algorithm allows real time price searches across all connected exchanges to determine the best purchase prices and worst purchase prices per exchange.

Article content VirtuaBroker’s proprietary Engine combines its HPC and PS to conduct real time transactions based on the best prices across all connected exchanges. VirtuaBroker has 6 exchanges connected to its Price Search algorithm: Binance, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Kraken, Hitbtc, Coinbase Pro. VirtuaBroker, whose platform is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a full range of trading services, such as portfolio management, price search function, and much more. VirtuaBroker’s Cryptocurrency Trading Platform is your 24/7 account manager. Customers will save time and be provided with an optimal trading experience. The AI Platform allows users to optimize the trades that they require according to their selected objectives and allows them to make decisions based on market sentiment data. VirtuaBroker’s security policy is its pillar and is based on a five-tiered security stack, including Fraud Protection, Privacy Protection, Encryption and Network Defenses, VirtuaBroker Security ID and Security Alerts. With the recent IPO of Coinbase, which valued it at over $85 billion and the announcements of Tesla and Mastercard joining the Crypto revolution, the management of NSAV believes that this will be a major step in fulfilling the Company’s ambition of being a leading player in the over $200 billion annual cryptocurrency market. Dani Garcia, Founder and CTO of VirtuaBroker stated, “After three years of back-end development, I am looking forward to engaging the fragmented crypto market with a software as a service that will improve user experience in trading across all exchanges.”

Article content James Tilton, President of NSAV stated, “We are thrilled that after a bit of a quiet period, VirtuaBroker is now kicking into high gear and the announcements of developments with its one-of-a-kind, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform, will now begin to come at a furious pace. I, like all NSAV shareholders can’t wait for the full launch at the end of May, which is right on schedule.” NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology. For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person. Contact

