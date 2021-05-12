CBD of Denver to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on May 13

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce its management team will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place online May 13-14, 2021.

CBD of Denver CEO Marcel Gamma will deliver a corporate presentation at 4:45 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021.

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with CBD of Denver using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform.

To register for the conference, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/cannabis-psychedelic-opportunity/.

