Canaf Announces Sales Update for Q2 2021 and Diversification Trials

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF), (“Canaf” or “the Corporation”), is pleased to announce an updated sales forecast for the three month period ending April 30, 2021, and plans to create a new carbon product division.

On March 29, 2021, the Corporation advised of an expected reduction in sales for Q2 2021, due to extreme weather conditions in South Africa during the quarter. The Corporation can however confirm that sales for Q2 2021 are expected to reflect only a slight reduction of 6% in comparison to Q1 2021, due to a strong sales recovery in April. Q2 financial statements are expected to be announced by June 29, 2021.

The Corporation is also pleased to state its intentions to diversify into new carbon related markets in South Africa, via its wholly owned subsidiary Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd. Trials have commenced utilizing its existing rotary kilns to explore the possibilities to enter new coke and char markets. Early trials have proved encouraging and the Corporation is finalizing the business model with the intention to create a new division, partnering with both technical and marketing specialists. Further details will follow during the year once agreements and permissions have been finalized. As part of the new plans, the Corporation can also confirm that it is in the process of negotiating terms for new premises, which will allow for the expansion and offer long-term security for the business.