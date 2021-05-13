MediaValet Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) (“MediaValet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the trading symbol “MVP”.

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions of the TSX, including the provision of final documentation on or before August 3, 2021. Upon final approval, MediaValet intends to issue a news release confirming the date upon which its common shares will commence trading on the TSX, which is anticipated to occur prior to the end of June. At that time, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders of MediaValet are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares’ trading symbol or CUSIP.