Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Announces Cannabis Infused (V)ia Regal(TM) Pink Grape Sparkler Now Available to Licensed Retailers for Order Through the Ontario Cannabis Store (V)ia Regal(TM) Pink Grape Sparkler is the first product launched under Hill Avenue Cannabis brand.

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is now available to licensed retailers for order at the Ontario Cannabis Store. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. Announces Cannabis Infused (V)ia Regal(TM) Pink Grape Sparkler Now Available to Licensed Retailers for Order Through the Ontario Cannabis Store Back to video (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is an early entrant to the “craft beverage shelf” at the Ontario Cannabis Store. Hand-crafted with clean, simple ingredients, it is designed to meet the demand for high quality craft beverages that satisfy a growing number of consumer needs and occasions. “(V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler sets a tone and a mood. A crisp, delicious, bubbly beverage, it’s perfect for bright, fun, social settings or when you want to kick-back and relax,” said Lori Senecal, interim co-chief executive officer of Hill Street Beverage Company. “Truly the first of its kind, this innovative cannabis infused sparkler is crafted directly from Canada’s market leading alcohol-free product line-up. The familiarity and high standards of Hill Street’s top-performing alcohol-free Shiraz provides an ideal platform to deliver an incredible new beverage experience.”

Article content (V)ia RegalTM Pink Grape Sparkler is Canada’s first grape-based cannabis infused beverage. Its flavour profile is unlike any Cannabis infused beverage currently on-shelf. “Just like the fine art of winemaking, (V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler underwent a creative development process,” states Craig Binkley, interim co-chief executive officer of Hill Street Beverage Company. “The end result delivers tasting notes that build on the rich alcohol-free red wine base and include blackberries, currants, pomegranates, grapefruit, and red wine for a flavour forward, unique beverage experience.” (V)ia Regal Pink Grape Sparkler is offered in a 355ml sleek can containing 10mg of THC and only 90 calories. Broader geographic distribution for the brand is being actively pursued. This product launch marks Hill Street’s continued progress into the cannabis space, having previously recorded its first cannabis revenues for licensing the use of DehydraTECH™ patented technology in its latest quarterly results.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) Hill Street Beverage Company is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH™ patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of Cannabis 2.0 ingredients.

Article content Hill Street Beverages brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers. Check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com, and cannabis related business activities and products at www.hillavenuecannabis.com. For more information: Lori Senecal, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.

lori@hillstreetbevco.com Craig Binkley, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.

craig@hillstreetbevco.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Not for dissemination in the United States. Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco

