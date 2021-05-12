Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces That Arctic Star Has Discovered Kimberlite from First Hole of Its Drill Program, Diagras Project, Lac De Gras, NT

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (TSXV: DIA) (FSE: M85) (OTC: DDIAF) (“MLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (“Arctic Star” or the “Company”) has discovered a fourth kimberlite during its Spring 2021 exploration program on the Diagras project, Lac de Gras district, NWT. The discovery has been named Cedar.

The Cedar kimberlite was found by drilling a distinct EM anomaly 150m south of the known Penelope kimberlite. Drilling at a dip of 70° it encountered kimberlite below the overburden at 31m in depth. As of writing this news release, the drill continues to intersect kimberlite at 67m.

Last week the drill finished testing the Adler kimberlite and completed the hole in kimberlite at 193m, EOH 202m. The first samples from the Birch Kimberlite have arrived at CFM laboratories for micro diamond analysis. Samples from the Sequoia kimberlite are being sent to SRC laboratories. The use of two laboratories will increase the sample turnaround speed.