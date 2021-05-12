





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 12, 2021) – Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) signed an exciting co-branding deal with hugely popular hip hop personality DJ EFN today. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TransCanna's Lyfted Farms Enters Co-Branding Deal with Hip Hop Legend & Top Music Podcaster DJ EFN and MCTO Update Back to video DJ EFN is the co-host of “Drink Champs”, one of the top music podcasts that boasts over 5 million monthly views and downloads on Youtube and iHeartRadio, as well as syndication on Revolt, a digital cable television network founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, that enjoys 20 million viewers per month. Drink Champs is popular for its relaxed, talk-show style format wherein famous hip hop legends like 50 Cent and Rick Ross come on, consume drinks, and share stories of the old and new days of hip-hop. Considered a prolific pioneer of the 1990’s Miami hip hop scene, DJ EFN has produced over 42 volumes of his “Crazy Hood mixtapes”, featuring famous hip hop artists such as Outkast, Redman, Capone-N-Noreaga, KRS-One, Wu-Tang Clan, Naughty by Nature, Ja Rule, Sean Paul, Joe Budden, Lil Jon, Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray, David Banner and many more.

Article content Lyfted Farms is creating an exclusive strain for DJ EFN branded premium exotic flower products in a 50/50 co-branding deal. “DJ EFN is an industry legend who has earned a loyal following and powerful relationships in his over 3 decades of music production and entrepreneurship,” said Shaun Serpa, Marketing Manager for Lyfted Farms. “This deal is a win-win. DJ EFN gets to launch his cannabis brand with the best premium exotic indoor cannabis on the market, and Lyfted gets to introduce its strains to a new market of loyal cannabis enthusiasts.” The new cannabis brand will be widely promoted and enjoy product placement on DJ EFN’s platforms which include Drink Champs, Smoke Champs, the Coming Home documentary series and more. “Partnering with authentic personalities with huge followings like DJ EFN is one very important pillar in our marketing strategy,” said Mr. Serpa. “These are partnerships of deep mutual respect for roots based in underground cultures that are now becoming mainstream. Our consumers are connoisseurs and loyalists who recognize the difference between fly-by-night brands capitalizing on trends vs. brands who have been in cannabis and hip hop since Day One. That loyalty and respect is priceless and is something we place the utmost value on.” MCTO Update TransCanna wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 31, 2021. The MCTO as issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 (collectively, the “Required Filings”) before the prescribed deadline of March 30, 2021.

Article content Due to the delay of the Required Filings, the Company was not able to file the interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 (the “1st Quarter Filings”), which were due to be filed on April 29, 2021. The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Required Filings on or before May 31, 2021, followed in due course by the 1st Quarter Filings. The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the announcement issued on April 1, 2021, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. About TransCanna TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries. TransCanna’s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

Article content For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com. On behalf of the Board of Directors

Bob Blink, CEO Corporate Communications:

investor@transcanna.com

604-200-8853 FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83835 #distro

