Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company”), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary SaaS based data authentication, which uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication and operates at unprecedented speed and scalability, is pleased to announce that it has won the proposal for a non-fungible tokenization (“NFT“) product and the associated licensing of Q by SoLVBL™ to an international private company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Wins Request for Proposal for the Development of Technology and Licensing of Q Associated to Non-Fungible Tokenization Back to video SoLVBL’s winning proposal complied with the technical specifications set out in the request for proposal (“RFP“) by the private company. SoLVBL also complied with all legal and administrative requirements set out in the RFP. The private company has decided that SoLVBL has the required technical experience to provide the technology solutions it needs for its product offerings.

Article content In the next few days, the corresponding contract will be signed between the private company and SoLVBL so that the work can start as soon as possible. Terms and compensation of the agreement are being finalized and will be announced shortly. “As one of our very first revenue generating customers, we are excited to be working with this group of technology entrepreneurs and we believe that this relationship will bring tremendous value to the Company and our stakeholders. In addition, this does not take away from our core business and offerings, it offers us a new revenue stream,” said Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL. About SoLVBL Solutions Inc. SoLVBLis an innovative cybersecurity company. The company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary software of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at a unprecedented speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures. For more information, please visit SoLVBL.com. For further information, please contact: SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Article content Raymond Pomroy, CEO

15 Toronto Street, Suite 602

Toronto, Ontario, M5C2E3

E: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com

T: 905.510.7982 Forward-Looking Statements The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

