PeakMetrics Wins Two Air Force Contracts to Develop Technology to Combat Disinformation

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – PeakMetrics, a machine learning platform used to spot trends & predict message resonance across news, social, and TV/radio, was awarded $1.5M through two Phase II Small Business Research Innovation (SBIR) contracts from the U.S. Air Force/AFWERX to develop capabilities that combat disinformation.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time. It does this by aggregating all types of social and traditional media and then uses machine learning to predict how messages will develop and spread online. PeakMetrics has been battle-tested on some of today’s most complex media issues – from responding to crisis management situations to combating state-sponsored disinformation. The company is a Techstars backed company. www.peakmetrics.com

