PURA and ALKM To Introduce CBD To $52 Billion Industrial Sugar Market

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Alkame Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) have finalized a formula for a new CBD infused liquid sugar. The two companies are coordinating production plans and expect to begin production soon.

The global industrial sugar market is expected to reach $52 Billion by 2022.

In December 2020, PURA and ALKM announced plans to produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

ALKM currently bottles PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water. As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM. In conjunction with that growing partnership, ALKM and PURA plan to pilot the production of multiple new CBD infused consumer products.

PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research.