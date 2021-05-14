Article content

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) today announced that Shannon Wilkinson will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit Back to video

Event Q2 Investor Summit Date May 17-18th, 2021 Presentation May 17th at 1:15pm ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vbCrUgUDQDee8wVCG_8t2w

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) (“the Company”) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T AlienVault, Exabeam, and LogRhythm.