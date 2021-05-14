





Bam Bam Announces New Sulfide Deposit at Majuba Hill Indicated from Drill Assays

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam“ or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the very encouraging results from the core drill holes MHB-7, MHB-8, and MHB-9 drilled at the 100% owned Majuba Hill property located in the Majuba Hill District, Pershing County, Nevada. The Resource Estimation for the large Copper Oxide and Enrichment Zone in the upper part of the Majuba porphyry system is in-progress and will be reported in a NI43-101 update when completed. Porphyry copper and supergene characteristics noted in MHB-7 and MHB-9 drill holes provide good geologic controls for quantifying the higher-grade, enriched zones within the known oxide mineralization. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bam Bam Announces New Sulfide Deposit at Majuba Hill Indicated from Drill Assays Back to video Drill hole MHB-8 stepped out 1700 feet (518 meters) south from the oxide/enrichment zone to test a deep Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability high. The 1635 foot (498.4 m) long hole intersected over 1200 feet (366 m) of chalcopyrite in veins, stockworks, and disseminated with tourmaline, below the zone of oxidation and enrichment.

Article content Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/84007_bambam1.jpg Copper and silver in this chalcopyrite-sulfide zone included: 65 feet/19.8 meters of 0.35% Copper (Cu) and 13.9 grams/ton (g/t) Silver (Ag) for a Copper Equivalent of 0.49% Copper (Cu) from 865 to 930 feet (263.7-283.5 m) with 5 feet/1.5 meters of 1.22% Copper (Cu) and 53.1 g/t Silver (Ag) The broader interval of copper and silver returned: 470 feet/143.2 meters of 0.1% Copper (Cu) and 4.04 g/t Silver (Ag) for a Copper Equivalent of 0.14% Copper (Cu) from 830 to 1300 feet/253.0-396.2 meters Figure 2 To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/84007_bambam2.jpg David Greenway, President and CEO of Bam Bam, commented: “It is extremely exciting to get drill results showing the thick zones of porphyry copper mineralization in the deep sulfide zone that further indicates the potential for a large sulfide copper deposit below the known oxide. The advancement and identification of the outcropping, supergene copper enrichment zones in the oxide mineralization points out why Majuba Hill will be an important copper district for many years. I am looking forward to the completion of our first compliant resource calculation. It’s going to be exciting to take all of Bam Bam’s drill data as well as the historic drill data and apply this data against the results of the Deep Induced Polarization Survey being undertaken, as well as the results of our Drone Magnetic Survey.”

Article content Supergene Copper Enrichment Drill hole MHB-9 (1812 ft/552.3m) was drilled at -45° to the Northwest. As shown on the cross section, MHB-9 was drilled below the copper zones mined from the historic Middle Adit at Majuba Hill and above the high-grades drilled in historic core hole DDH-8 that intersected 420 feet (128.0 m) of 0.28% Cu from 240-660 feet (73.2-201.2 meters). MHB-9 demonstrates good continuity across a 980 foot (300 meter) zone extending from outcropping, high-grade copper in core hole MHB-2 which intersected 43 feet (from 91 – 134 feet) of 4.0% Cu and 204.4 g/t Ag down to the deep copper mineralization in DDH-8. MHB-9 intersected a zone of sporadic native copper that occurs as fracture coatings, stockwork, and as disseminations from 942 to 1061 feet (287.1 -323.4 m). The native copper metal indicates that MHB-9 may have cut the supergene enriched/oxidized zone drilled by historic drill hole DDH-8, which was collared at the historic Lower Production Adit. Figure 3 To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/84007_bambam3.jpg Historic assay records show DDH-8 intersected: 420 feet (128.0 m) of 0.28% Cu from 240-660 feet (73.2-201.2 m). The logging describes cuprite from core that returned: 5 feet (1.5 m) of 2.87% Cu from 413-418 feet (125.9-127.4 m). In MHB-9 the zone of native copper includes 34 feet (10.4 m) of 0.31% Cu and 1.9 g/t Ag for a Copper Equivalent of 0.33% Cu from 977 feet to 1011 feet (297.7-308.1 m)

Article content Hole MHB-7 was highly leached. The only significant copper and silver values (noted in the table below) occur with narrow chalcopyrite veins. Molybdenum was also noted in MHB-7 on thin molybdenum-quartz veins and as rims on breccia fragment. This hole intersected a long, interval of Auld Lang Syne (ALS) metasedimentary roof pendant rocks. The drilling and geologic compilation indicate that the MHB-7 ALS roof pendant is fault-bound, and these faults are important for localizing the extensive supergene mineralized blocks. Faults mapped on the surface and underground provide distinct controls that correspond to the high-grade, outcropping supergene copper drilled in MHB-2 that intersected 43 feet (91 – 134 feet) of 4.0% Cu and 204.4 g/t Ag and was mined in the historic underground mine. These faults are bounding broad corridors that have 800 to 1000 feet (243.8-304.8 m) of vertical extent which are important for the zone of supergene mineralization. Ongoing thin section analysis of the surface and drill core at Majuba Hill suggests that two zones of enrichment can be distinguished. Chalcocite with associated copper carbonates and oxides are prominent starting on the surface and extending downward 300 ft to 500 feet (91-152.4 m). Below 500 feet the chalcocite is commonly found with chalcopyrite and pyrite. However, a deeper zone oxide/enriched copper, including native cooper, is found about 900 feet (274 meters) below the surface indicates the possibility of two supergene enrichment events in the Majuba Hill District.

Article content Three dimensional supergene enrichment shapes have been outlined and incorporated into the model for the maiden resource calculation that is currently underway. Significant Drill Intervals The three core holes drilled a total of 4920 feet (1499.6 meters). Hole Azimuth Inclination Length (ft) Length (m) MHB-7 0 -90 1473 449.0 MHB-8 125 -70 1635 498.3 MHB-9 315 -45 1812 552.3 Following are the significant intervals for MHB-7, MHB-8, and MHB-9. Drill Hole Interval feet (Note 1) From feet To feet Interval meters From meters To meters Cu% Ag g/t Cu/Ag Cu% equivalent (Note 2) MHB-7 5.0 581 586 1.6 177.0 178.6 0.11 5.50 0.16 2.0 973 975 0.6 296.6 297.2 0.21 9.30 0.30 5.0 1418 1423 1.5 432.2 433.7 0.11 3.90 0.15 MHB-8 5.0 208 213 1.5 63.4 64.9 0.78 42.60 1.19 15.0 545 560 4.6 166.1 170.7 0.17 6.10 0.23 10.0 690 700 3.0 210.3 213.3 0.12 4.60 0.16 20.0 745 765 6.1 227.1 233.2 0.14 5.60 0.19 235.0 830 1065 71.6 253.0 324.6 0.18 7.10 0.25 30.0 830 860 9.1 253.0 262.1 0.11 4.20 0.15 65.0 865 930 19.8 263.7 283.5 0.35 13.90 0.49 5.0 875 880 1.5 266.7 268.2 1.22 53.10 1.74 45.0 935 980 13.7 285.0 298.7 0.17 7.50 0.24 25.0 995 1020 7.6 303.3 310.9 0.15 6.00 0.21 30.0 1035 1065 9.1 315.5 324.6 0.11 4.20 0.15 10.0 1240 1250 3.0 378.0 381.0 0.10 4.00 0.14 10.0 1290 1300 3.0 393.2 396.2 0.10 3.10 0.13 10.0 1559 1569 3.0 475.2 478.2 0.13 3.90 0.17 MHB-9 52.0 636 688 15.9 193.8 209.7 0.11 22.10 0.32 25.0 856 881 7.6 260.9 268.5 0.10 0.60 0.11 35.0 898 933 17.4 273.7 291.1 0.18 2.70 0.21 34.0 977 1011 10.4 297.7 308.1 0.31 1.90 0.33 24.0 1349 1373 7.3 411.2 418.5 0.18 4.60 0.22

Article content Note 1: Intervals are length-weighted and calculated using a 0.05% Cu cutoff; interval can include no more than 2 intervals <0.05% Cu. Drill density is not yet sufficient to determine the true width of mineralization. Note 2: Cu% equivalent is calculated using USD$3/pound copper and USD$20/ounce silver. About Majuba Hill Property Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located Northeast of Reno, Nevada. The “Majuba Hill District” is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha). The property is easily accessed by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail – highway corridor. Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca – Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

Article content The excellent location of Bam Bam’s Majuba Hill District, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities. Qualified Person The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43- 101”). About Bam Bam Resources Corp. Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Article content Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp. “David Greenway” David C. Greenway

President & CEO For further information, please contact: Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745 Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84007 #distro

