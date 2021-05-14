Skychain Updates Securities Offering To Finance Crypto Hosting Facility In Birtle, Manitoba

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Skychain Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: SCT ) would like to provide an update to its news release dated April 21, 2021 concerning an offering of the Company’s securities to finance the development of a Crypto Hosting facility (the “ Facility “) in Birtle, Manitoba. The April 21, 2021 news release incorrectly referred to a term sheet (the “ Term Sheet “) entered into between the Company and the potential investor as being binding. The term sheet was non-binding and only set out the general terms for the transaction. Closing of the Offering is subject to several conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the parties entering into a definitive financing agreement and various transaction related documents, including a security agreement and a subordination agreement concerning the lease upon which the Facility will be constructed.

The Company is currently working to raise an aggregate of $4,000,000 to finance development of the Facility through an offering (the “Offering“) of $2,000,000 of units (the “Units“) at a price of $0.76 per Unit, and $2,000,000 of transferable, convertible debentures (the “Debentures“) at a price of $0.85 per Debenture. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “Share“) and one transferable, share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“), and each Warrant is exercisable into a common share (a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $1.22 per Warrant Share at any time up to the close of business on the third anniversary of the closing (the “Closing“) of the Offering.

The Debentures have the following rights attached:

Term : four (4) years (the “Maturity“) from the date of issuance of the Debentures, subject to an option on the part of the purchaser to extend the Maturity to five (5) years from the date of issuance of the Debentures.

Interest Rate : The Debentures shall bear a simple interest of one percent (1%) per annum, accruing monthly, and shall be paid in cash to the holder of the Debentures every three months thereafter until the Debentures are repaid in full or are converted in accordance with their terms.