





Share this Story: Esports Entertainment Group's EGL and Helix eSports Partner with Riot Games to Host LCS Proving Grounds Tournament

Esports Entertainment Group's EGL and Helix eSports Partner with Riot Games to Host LCS Proving Grounds Tournament

Article content Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) is pleased to announce EGL and Helix eSports have partnered with Riot Games to host their Summer 2021 North American LCS Proving Grounds tournament. The tournament will unfold over 3 weeks starting on July 12th & 13th, with the next set of round dates taking place on the following weeks, July 19th & 20th, and ending on July 26th & July 27th (Grand Finals). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Esports Entertainment Group's EGL and Helix eSports Partner with Riot Games to Host LCS Proving Grounds Tournament Back to video The Grand Finals boasts a $10,000 prize pool and teams will earn tiered qualification points based on their placement for their shot to move into the LCS Proving Grounds. While the exact format of the tournament has not been revealed yet, it will follow a traditional bracket format with the best teams moving on to compete in the Grand Finals for their shot to move into the LCS Proving Grounds penultimate event.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Hosting the LCS Proving Grounds is a major win for our tournament-focused entertainment pillar”,

stated Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports for Esports Entertainment Group. The 2021 LCS season is the fourth year of Riot’s North American League Championship Series, a professional esports league for the multiplayer online battle arena PC game League of Legends. LCS is the top level of professional League of Legends in the US and Canada. The 2020 LCS summer split viewership soared 72 percent over 2019, with 34.7 million total hours viewed and peak viewership of 551,679 viewers. “We are excited to partner with Riot Games on one of the most exciting annual esports tournaments globally,” stated Murph Vandervelde, co-founder of Helix eSports. “This is a great opportunity to provide our ecosystem of amateur teams with a chance to take the next step in their esports careers. This fits in perfectly with our mission of driving a more transparent amateur to pro pipeline.” In January 2021, Esports Entertainment Group completed its acquisition of EGL and signed a binding agreement for its acquisition of Helix eSports. Helix eSports owns five esports centers, including two of the five largest centers in the US, where they deliver world-class customer service, esports programming and gaming infrastructure. Helix offers a variety of experiences including casual play, competitive tournaments, STEM programming, high school leagues, large groups and esports bootcamps all with the goal of leveling the playing field in esports and providing equitable access to technology. Their centers have become the destination for social and competitive gamers alike with monthly tournaments and unique experiences.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content EGL is a B2B-centric provider of live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform with over 350K registered gamers. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments. About Esports Entertainment Group Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and iGaming company. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act. Contact: U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84071 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston