Airtest Initiates Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Mr. Konyi commented, “With over 10% of AirTest’s current shareholders resident in Europe and the majority of those in Germany, this is a great step for the Company to achieve. The European market represents a tremendous opportunity for the Company’s products. The level of interest in the Green sector in Europe has been very high and investors have demonstrated support for companies that are focused on getting to Net Zero. The Frankfurt listing will allow investors to trade during the day in the Central European Time Zone without the need to come to the Canadian Stock Exchange. In the same vein, we are progressing with an upgrade to our OTC listing in the US. Many US brokerage firms do not recognize the current gray market listing and do not provide trading in Airtest as a result. Once upgraded, investors will be able to buy shares of the company through most US brokers. The Company’s sales focus has been primarily in the US and we anticipate this continuing to grow.”

Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) (FSE: 7IA) (WKN: A1JMFL) (“AirTest”) or the “Company”) CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the company has successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The trading symbol is 7IA and the WKN is A1JMFL. This new listing will provide additional visibility for shareholders in Germany and the European market, and the ability to trade shares of the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Additionally, the Company is in the process of upgrading its US OTC listing to the OTCQB. This process should be completed in the coming month and will provide further visibility and simplify trading of the Company’s shares for US Shareholders.

Article content

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe’s, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Or

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Walker

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403-221-0915

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “estimate” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company’s belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company’s products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company’s website, www.airtest.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84154

#distro