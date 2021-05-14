





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR) (OTC Pink: ADTFF) (FSE: A7V2) (“iMetal” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce an interview with President & CEO Saf Dhillon will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. local time across the United States. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. iMetal Resources Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report Back to video To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/C-kDE9-3SCg Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-kDE9-3SCg “The RedChip Money Report” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies. RedChip is pleased to provide an interview with the President & CEO of iMetal, Saf Dhillon, introducing new potential investors to the company including its flagship Gowganda West property in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt of Northern Ontario.

Article content About RedChip RedChip is a leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S. RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of institutional and retail stock brokers, RIA’s, family offices, investment banks, hedge funds, and accredited investor groups About iMetal Resources, Inc. A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp. The Company is also focused on the Oakes Gold Project which forms part of a portfolio of projects it recently acquired from Riverside Resources Inc. who is now a strategic investor/partner. The Oakes Gold Project is located in the Oakes Township just north of Canadian National Highway 11 and about 2km north of the town of Long Lac, Ontario. The Oakes Township is part of the well-endowed Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt region, located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the region has a long and rich mining history that has produced 4.1 million ounces of gold over the past 100 years including the combined MacLeod-Cockshutt Mine, which produced 1.5 million ounces of gold. More recently, the Hardrock Project held 50% by Equinox Gold Corp. has elevated attention to the area by announcing their intention to mine their gold resource near Geraldton, Ontario.

Article content Qualified Person The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a Director of iMetal, and a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & Chief Executive Officer

iMetal Resources Inc.

saf@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 510, 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6.

https://imetalresources.ca Investor Contact: Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Tel: 407-571-0904

Todd@redchip.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to future exploration and drilling of the Company; and statements with respect to the Company’s geological understanding of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84169 #distro

