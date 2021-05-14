Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Article content

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (“Talon” or the “Company“) reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $0.8 million or $nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation, offset by a gain on the fair value revaluation of a put option on a royalty.

This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $0.5 million or $nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2021 amounted to $6.4 million. This compares to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2021 amounts to $66.4 million.