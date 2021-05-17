





Share this Story: ESE Entertainment Inc. Discusses the Growing Opportunity in the Esports Industry with The Stock Day Podcast

ESE Entertainment Inc. Discusses the Growing Opportunity in the Esports Industry with The Stock Day Podcast CEO speaks on Acquisitions, Recent Growth, and building a Global Esports Company

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ESE Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: ENTEF) (TSXV: ESE) (“the Company”), a Europe-based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. CEO of the Company, Konrad Wasiela, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly to discuss the growing opportunity in the esports and gaming industry. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ESE Entertainment Inc. Discusses the Growing Opportunity in the Esports Industry with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Wasiela began the interview by elaborating on his background. “I am a former professional football player,” shared Wasiela. “However, I’m also no stranger to the gaming and esports sector,” he added, before sharing his extensive experience in this field. “As it pertains to the Company, we found a very specific niche for this industry and that is on the infrastructure side,” said Wasiela. “Since esports is so new, we found a lack of infrastructure in the industry. So, we have positioned ourselves as one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Is it true that Europe is one of the fastest growing gaming markets in the world?” asked Jolly. “Yes,” said Wasiela. “Every day there is a new leader, a new huge buzz on different continents of the world,” he shared. “A lot of our core operations are in Europe, and the market is massive,” said Wasiela. “It is absolutely snowballing and it’s very exciting.” “Could you bring us up to speed on your company’s accomplishments over the last six months?” asked Jolly. “We have been an absolute terror; we have already closed two acquisitions. We’ve brought on an expected additional $14+ million in revenue (based on one of the acquisition’s historical performance) and are continuing to focus on growth,” said Wasiela. “We are really in a hyper-focused moment right now where we are trying to consolidate Europe and then expand into other continents,” he explained. “We are going to continue our strategy of acquisitions, be aggressive, and seek to position ourselves as a global leader in this space.” Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company’s production deal with Bitcoin, as well as an additional esports opportunity. “We received an opportunity to become the producers of a talent show for esports,” shared Wasiela. “It’s not just regional, we are going global,” he added. “This is the trajectory of where we are going and that is the upside of this industry.” “What makes ESE Entertainment unique based on capital structure, assets, and management?” asked Jolly. “I believe our fundamentals are some of the strongest when compared to other groups on the market,” said Wasiela, adding that the Company recently added Rick Brace, the former President of Rogers Media, to their management team. “Rick has built two multi-billion dollar media companies; Rogers has an approximate $30 billion market cap,” shared Wasiela. “As the Founder and CEO, I am the largest shareholder and we’ve kept the cap structure extremely tight,” said Wasiela. “We’re ready to continue to grow and grow.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “How do you make your money?” asked Jolly. “We like to view ourselves as a 360 solution for the esports industry,” explained Wasiela, adding that the Company’s solutions and services include media rights, as well as organizing online and offline tournaments. “We also have our own pro esports team, so we have advertising, media rights, and tournament prize pool winnings,” he continued. “We have the whole ecosystem,” said Wasiela. “We don’t let any penny leave the door.” Wasiela then elaborated on the investment potential of the Company. “Our goal is to surpass a billion-dollar market cap based on fundamentals. We’re aiming big,” said Wasiela. “We want to find these massive international deals,” he added. “We are focused on tier-1 business opportunities; we are aligned with multi-billion dollar companies for a reason, and that is because we believe we have the potential to become the next multi-billion dollar company.” Jolly then asked whether or not the Company will facilitate esports betting. “When the timing is right and if there is an opportunity to make an excellent move for the Company, you better believe we are going to dive in head first,” said Wasiela. “Our acquisitions are expected to be accretive, money-making groups.” To close the interview, Wasiela encouraged listeners and shareholders to consider the Company’s consistent successes and performance, as well as their strong focus on fundamentals. “This isn’t fluff, this is the real deal,” closed Wasiela.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To hear Konrad Wasiela’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7866966-ese-entertainment-inc-discusses-the-growing-opportunity-in-the-esports-industry-with-the-stock-d. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About ESE ESE is a Europe-based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the terms of historical revenue and future revenue projections; (ii) the likelihood of and timeline for completing any Acquisitions; (iii) the expected benefits of the past Acquisitions for ESE including any financial performance thereafter; (iv) the impact of the Acquisitions on ESE’s position within the global esports and gaming market; (v) the ability for ESE to increase its market capitalization and future performance of trading price; and (vi) future profitability of ESE. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc. For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535 About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84287 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston