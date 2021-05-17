





Article content Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce the filing of our 1st Quarter 2021 Report and Financials with OTC Markets. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Quarterly Filings on OTC Markets Back to video GEGR President Claudio Pezzella comments: “You will see, in spite of the Coronavirus “COVID-19″ global pandemic, Gaensel has successfully organized 15 investment/acquisitions in Colombia, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States across a diverse base of business sectors.” “Our partner companies have grossed over Ten Million USD ($10,000,000) in revenues for the first quarter in the face of the worst global financial crisis. Our total asset base exceeds Forty Million USD ($40,000,000) USD in spite of the loss of the substantial assets of Petit Chateau.”

Article content “All the while, Company execs suffered diagnosis of COVID, and have thankfully survived and are in good health.” “The Company is continuing to actively develop and are in negotiation with new potential projects and partners to ensure Gaensel Energy is positioned to lead this new economic era with advancement in Biotech and Stim Cells development, Green Energy Technology, Big Data Growth, Mobile Application of VR Gaming, Cryptocurrency and more. “ Recent Events: Officina delia Cialda To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/84288_3ae843880418bb0c_002full.jpg In April 2021, Officina della Cialda opened a new headquarter facility and warehouse in Austria, thereby confirming the expansion beyond Italy. Officina della Cialda will start the development of 10 stores in Austria in this calendar year 2021, in the main Austrian cities with a forecasted turnover of over 1 million euros. This will increase the turnover of the group by 22%. Officina della Cialda have closed a commercial agreement with ILLY caffe (international leader) for the distribution of the new coffee machines Mod. X7.1 and X3.3 that will bring an additional turnover of 600,000 euros. Officina della Cialda has an exclusive commercial agreement with BIALETTI (international leader) for the marketing of capsule coffee machines in the hotel sector. This commercial hotel project will aim to put a coffee machine in every room and will target over 30,000 hotels in Italy with a capacity of over 1 million rooms. Officina della Cialda expects turnover in this new commercial activity in the next 2 years of approximately 5 million euros (2,000 hotels as customers).

Article content www.officinadellacialda.it Oversky Group To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/84288_3ae843880418bb0c_003full.jpg OVERSKY launches the innovative DIRECTLY, Multichannel Marketing Communication Platform able to manage different communication channels simultaneously: PHONE – EMAIL – SMS. An innovative CLOUD COMPUTING service that saves money and makes communication and marketing activities effective. DIRECTLY is aimed at a market in Europe of 4.5 billion euros, over 16 million customers and a potential growth of 10 million users where OVERSKY wants to play an important role. On this market OVERSKY wants to achieve a turnover of 2 million euros in Europe alone in the next 3 years, increasing its turnover by 18%. OVERSKY, from January to today, has contributed to the realization of direct marketing campaigns for clients such as Citroën, Wind Tre, Enel, Edison which has increased turnover by over 200,000 euros. www.oversky.es About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR): Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Article content Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com Forward-Looking Statements This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84288 #distro

