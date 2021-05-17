





Quantum Numbers Corp. Discusses the Significant Potential of the Quantum Random Numbers Generators Market with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Quantum Numbers Corp. (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (“the Company”), a company with the mission to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. CEO of the Company, Francis Bellido, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Quantum Numbers Corp. Discusses the Significant Potential of the Quantum Random Numbers Generators Market with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. Bellido elaborated on his impressive background as a scientist from the University of Geneva, as well as his experience as an MBA with a focus on finance. “Quantum Number Corp. is developing what we call the next generation of cryptographic solutions that are based on new technology and we believe could be a game changer in the cyber security space,” said Bellido. “It is called Quantum Random Number Generators or aggregated QRNGs.” “The mission of the company is to develop the smallest, more reliable, and most affordable QRNG that is in the market,” continued Bellido.

Article content “What exactly is quantum technology?” asked Jolly. “Quantum technologies is a new industry that is divided into three categories: computing, sensing and communications, and all of the technologies take advantage of the quantum properties,” explained Bellido before elaborating on the complexities of quantum physics. “These technologies, when they are controlled and domesticated, can actually revolutionize how the economy is going to work.” To give proper context to the potential of QRNGs, Bellido then elaborated on the way communications and security technologies are currently designed. “Security relies on public crypto systems that use encryption algorithms to ensure the security of communication and the transmission of data over the internet. However, the strength of these encryptions depends on the quality of the random numbers that are used to generate the encryption keys,” explained Bellido, adding that these numbers are generated by specialized software, which can be vulnerable to security threats. “With the emergence of quantum computers and the power that they have, they will be able to break any encryption key.” “When you have domesticated this phenomenon, you can use it as a source of creation and extract random numbers out of it,” said Bellido. “That is the reason why we call it ‘Quantum Random Numbers’ because they are generated by extracting that information from a random phenomenon created by quantum mechanics.”

Article content “What is the size of the market for your company?” asked Jolly. Bellido then shared that the market is continuing to grow, largely because of cyber security becoming more and more crucial, but also because the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated cyber security problems. “Some reports show 4x the criminal activity compared to before COVID,” said Bellido. “Cyber security can dramatically affect the economy and our lives,” he added. “So, the market of QRNGs is predicted to explode.” “When do you expect to develop a commercial application?” asked Jolly. “We are finalizing now our first product that would be sort of a portable QRNG that would be able to facilitate communications over the internet in a completely secure way,” shared Bellido. “I think by next year we should be able to start seeing some sales in the company.” “Why should investors take a look at your company?” asked Jolly. Bellido explained that quantum technology is now being adopted by major players in the technology space. “This is coming. It is not a matter of if, but when,” said Bellido. “This technology is advancing very fast and it is going to transform the economy and our lives,” he continued. “QNC is interesting because we are one of the very few companies that is publicly traded in the space of quantum technologies, which means that the public could participate as an investor in this nascent industry. On top of that, we have a technology that we call the second generation of QRNG, which is unique,” said Bellido. “We are the only one based on electrons tunneling through a tunnel junction . We also have a very strong IP, and our technology is fairly simple, very robust, and can be easily miniaturized and embedded in other electronic components, while being inexpensive to manufacture.”

Article content To close the interview, Bellido encouraged listeners and shareholders to recognize the potential of quantum technology as the space continues to grow exponentially, as well as the Company’s role in this space as they prepare to enter commercialization. To hear Francis Bellido’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7866970-quantum-numbers-corp-discusses-the-significant-potential-of-the-quantum-random-numbers-generator Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/ About QNC The Corporation’s mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems. The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography. For further information, please contact:

Article content Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel : 514.887.5469

Email: info@quantumnumberscorp.com

Website: www.quantumnumberscorp.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE: Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

