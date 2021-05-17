SEC Awards More Than $31 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced whistleblower awards to four individuals totaling more than $31 million.

In the first order, the SEC awarded almost $27 million to two claimants who provided SEC staff with new information and assistance during an existing investigation, including meeting with the staff in person on multiple days. Their information and cooperation helped the Commission bring the enforcement action, which resulted in the return of millions of dollars to harmed investors.

In the second order, the SEC awarded one whistleblower an award of approximately $3.75 million and the other whistleblower an award of approximately $750,000. While both whistleblowers independently provided information that assisted SEC staff in an ongoing investigation, the whistleblower who received the larger award provided information and assistance that was more important to the resolution of the overall case.