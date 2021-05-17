Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. (TSXV: BDGC) (OTCQB: PRZFF) (FSE: MQS1) (“Boundary” or the “Company”) has begun its internal investigation into Lowell Schmidt, and his share positions. The Company has reason to believe unscrupulous trading patterns occurred as he is related to David Schmidt who is part of an investigation by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Boundary Gold Begins Investigation into Lowell Schmidt, Known Nominee for Past Director and BCSC Investigation Subject David Schmidt Back to video

The Company believes Lowell Schmidt, a former investment advisor, is a known nominee for David Schmidt, who is holding multiple positions on his behalf, and trading on his recommendations. The Company has reason to believe David has been directing Lowell on multiple occasions on specific fundamental events that were material to the Company.

The Company would also ask the Securities Commission to explore the two men and other investments that may have been made by the two.