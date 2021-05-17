





Share this Story: Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Article content Third quarter Revenues of $5.4 Million, up 129% from previous quarter

Driven by completion of Lucky Dino asset purchase on 1 st March

Performance bolstered by launch of SportNation.com and Vie.bet on Maltese Gaming Authority license during the quarter

Investment continued in building out Technology team and platform development as well as to achieve scale in back-office functions

Cash Jumps $11.3Million in 3Q21, Ending the Quarter at $16.9 Million with No Debt We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Back to video Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (the “Company” or “EEG”), a diversified operator of esports, igaming and traditional sports betting businesses with a global footprint, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Highlights Net revenue for 3Q21 of $5.4 million, up $5.4 million on 3Q20, (and up 129% as compared with 2Q21 net revenue of $2.4 million)

Gross profit (Net revenue less Cost of revenue) for 3Q21 of $3.1 million, up $3.1 million on 3Q20, (and up 199% as compared with $1.0 million in 2Q21)

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales in 3Q21 was 57.0%, (compared to 43.5% in 2Q21)

Sales and Marketing expenses of $2.4 million in 3Q21, up from $0.1m in 3Q20 (and compared to $1.9 million in 2Q21)

General and administrative expenses of $6.3 million in 3Q21, up from $0.5m in 3Q20 (and compared to $4.9 million in 2Q21)

Operating loss of $5.6 million in 3Q21, up from a loss of $0.6m in 3Q20 (and improved by 3% from a loss of $5.8 million in 2Q21)

Net loss of $12.4 million or $0.73 per basic common share in 4Q21, up from a net loss of $6.3m in 3Q20 or $1.02 per basic common share (and compared to a net loss of $7.3 million or $0.57 per basic common share in 2Q21)

Adjusted EBITDA* of -$2.1 million in 3Q21, compared to adjusted EBITDA of -$0.5m in 3Q20, and 44% improved from -$3.8 million adjusted EBITDA in 2Q21

Capital expenditures for 3Q21 of $0.7 million, up from $0.0m million in 3Q20 (and compared to $0.4m in 2Q21), as investment in Platform development continues

Stockholders’ equity at the end of 3Q21 increased by $50.0 million or 438% to $61.4 million from $11.4 million at the end of Fiscal 2020.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Operational Highlights Completed asset purchase of Online Casino Operator Lucky Dino

Completed acquisition of Esports Gaming League (EGL), a provider of live and online events and tournaments

Closed $30 million registered direct offering priced at $15 per share

Vie.bet and SportNation.com brands launched on Malta Gaming Authority license, enabling operations in 150 jurisdictions globally

Filed New Jersey Gaming License Application

Signed exclusive Esports Tournament Partnerships with several pro-Sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos *Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation is provided in the tables of this press release. Management’s Comments Our first quarter results were mainly driven by our acquisition of Lucky Dino combined with organic growth coming from our existing brands of Sportnation , EGL and Vie.gg. We continue to execute on our organic growth strategy as well as acquire additional strategic esports and igaming assets. Our recently announced partnerships with blue-chip professional sports organizations, are strong endorsements of this strategy. The imminent close of the previously announced GG circuit/Helix acquisition, combined with the recently announced intention to acquire Holodeck Media, will enable us to exponentially expand our technology-driven esports wagering, tournament play and igaming focused entertainment company.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We remain committed to the previously communicated full year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance, of $18m, and the Fiscal 2022 revenue guidance of $70m. Our future is bright and we are very excited to continue our rapid expansion and growth driven by our unique assets and market position. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Net revenues were $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $0.0million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and were up by 129% (+$3.0m) when compared net revenues of $2.4m during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. 9 months year-to-date revenues through 31st March, 2021 were $8.0m. The quarter-on-quarter increase is primarily driven by the completion of the Lucky Dino Gaming Limited asset purchase on 1st March 2021, aided by the launch of both SportNation.com and Vie.bet into new jurisdictions under its Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) license With the acquisition of Lucky Dino Gaming, Unique Active Players (“UAPs”) in the month of March across iGaming brands, rose to above 40,000, with Average Revenue per Player surpassing $80. Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 totaled $11.0 million, an increase from the $0.6 million recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and up from $8.1 million in the three-month period ending December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased payroll, stock compensation, marketing, legal and professional services fees related to increased business activity.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Total net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $12.4 million, up from a loss of $6.3m in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. This was principally driven by increased Equity Based Compensation, Transaction related costs, Depreciation and Change in the Fair value of Warrant liabilities, totaling $7.4 million between them. *Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was -$2.1 million, up from -$0.6m in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, but improved on the -$3.8m adjusted EBITDA in the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. Financial Results Conference Call EEG will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to answer questions about the Company’s operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and other recent developments. Event: Esports Entertainment Group Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call Date: Monday, May 17, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: + 1-800-437-2398 (U.S. Toll-Free) or + 1-323-289-6576 (International) Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144979 Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that it provides useful information about operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before the impact of interest income or expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: stock-based compensation, transaction-related costs, non-core litigation, settlement and related costs, remeasurement of warrant liabilities, and certain other non-recurring, non-cash or non-core items, as described in the reconciliation below. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with U.S. GAAP because they are non-recurring items (for example, in the case of transaction-related costs), non-cash expenditures (for example, in the case of depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation), or are not related to our underlying business performance (for example, in the case of interest income and expense and litigation settlement and related costs). Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 16,880,683 $ 12,353,307 Restricted cash 3,428,366 – Accounts receivable, net 153,011 – Receivables reserved for users 1,486,024 – Loans receivable 2,000,000 – Other receivables 920,115 – Deposit on business acquisition – 500,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,423,581 263,345 Total current assets 26,291,780 13,116,652 Equipment, net 80,904 8,041 Operating lease right-of-use asset 546,012 – Intangible assets, net 27,810,029 2,000 Goodwill 16,992,199 – Other non-current assets 1,290,353 6,833 TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,011,277 $ 13,133,526 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,305,176 $ 811,549 Liabilities to customers 3,218,798 – Deferred revenue 145,091 – Liabilities to be settled in stock – 927,855 Notes payable – current 158,141 – Operating lease liability – current 240,725 – Contingent consideration 300,000 – Total current liabilities 9,367,931 1,739,404 Notes payable 186,898 – Deferred income taxes 1,729,138 – Operating lease liability 322,205 – TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,606,172 1,739,404 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding – – Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 20,166,740 and 11,233,223 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 20,167 11,233 Additional paid-in capital 104,417,852 31,918,491 Accumulated deficit (42,077,212 ) (20,535,602 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (955,702 ) – Total stockholders’ equity 61,405,105 11,394,122 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 73,011,277 $ 13,133,526

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 5,398,708 $ – $ 7,983,293 $ – Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 2,321,620 – 4,249,889 – Sales and marketing 2,399,200 84,249 4,891,688 184,175 General and administrative 6,291,388 466,809 14,082,111 1,728,695 Total operating expenses 11,012,208 551,058 23,223,688 1,912,870 Operating loss (5,613,500 ) (551,058 ) (15,240,395 ) (1,912,870 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense – (23,479 ) – (2,285,792 ) Net amortization of debt discount and premium on convertible debt – (674,946 ) – (1,225,205 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities – (6,952,798 ) – (5,865,451 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (5,358,313 ) – (4,729,924 ) – Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,305,804 ) – (1,305,804 ) – Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – (2,795,582 ) Gain on warrant exchange – 1,894,418 – 1,894,418 Other non-operating income (loss) (165,464 ) 32 (265,486 ) (25,779 ) Loss before income taxes (12,443,080 ) (6,307,831 ) (21,541,610 ) (12,216,261 ) Income tax – – – – Net loss $ (12,443,080 ) $ (6,307,831 ) $ (21,541,610 ) $ (12,216,261 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.73 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (2.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 16,950,275 6,183,944 13,974,197 5,989,619

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Adjusted EBITDA The table below presents our Adjusted EBITDA reconciled to our net loss, the closest U.S. GAAP measure, for the periods indicated: Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to GAAP Results Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (12,443,080 ) $ (6,307,830 ) $ (21,541,610 ) $ (12,216,261 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 882,951 2,486 1,687,161 18,013 Interest (income) expense, net – 23,479 – 2,285,792 Stock-based compensation (1) 743,527 – 3,055,118 448,434 Transaction-related costs (2) 1,340,245 – 1,435,788 – Litigation, settlement, and related costs (3) 508,689 – 508,689 – Change in fair value of warrant liability 5,358,313 – 4,729,924 – Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,305,804 – 1,305,804 – Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – 2,795,582 Gain on warrant exchange – (1,894,418 ) – (1,894,418 ) Net amortization of debt discount and premium on convertible debt – 674,946 – 1,225,205 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities – 6,952,798 – 5,865,451 Other non-operating costs 165,464 33 265,486 25,779 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,138,087 ) $ (548,506 ) $ (8,553,640 ) $ (1,446,423 ) (1) The amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes stock-based compensation expenses resulting from the issuance of equity awards to employees, non-employee directors and non-employee consultants for services. (2) Includes transaction advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses for acquisition related activities (3) Includes primarily external legal costs related to litigation and litigation settlement costs deemed unrelated to our core business operations. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84344 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston