Article content Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – May 18, 2021) – Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (“Manganese X”, “MN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (“DBC”), in conjunction with its US JV Partner, PureBiotic AIR, Inc. (“PureBiotic”), has received additional positive preliminary results from its ongoing research study with Virginia State University (VSU). Early results indicate that PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions can potentially be effective in causing the deconstruction of biofilm, calculated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to be responsible for 80% of all infections, thereby reducing the risk of infection from pathogenic bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 virus, cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner PureBiotic Air Inc. Provide Virginia State University Testing Update on Biofilm Deconstruction of Pathogens Including COVID-19 Back to video Manganese X Energy Corp. CEO Martin Kepman said, “There were some delays caused by the COVID-19 restrictions in accessing VSU testing facilities, as well as staff availability. We have now been notified that testing will resume on a regular basis with their staff as long as there are no additional COVID-19 interruptions.”

Article content The initial VSU testing also included the successful production of the biofilm growth required to advance its research and testing of DBC’s PureBiotic AIR HVAC Delivery System for the mitigation of infection risks, including COVID-19 and other contaminants. Applications of the PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions are currently being tested on the biofilm grown from specific pathogens selected from the common human environment. The company’s ultimate goal is to create a product for FDA certification. With test results now indicating the possibility that the PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions can be effective in causing the deconstruction of the biofilm, the VSU research team will continue its study to document the reduction in infection risk. This component of the research will cover a wide range of infection types, addressing some of the current concerns due to the COVID pandemic and its variants, as well as that of the extensive range of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI’s). Background Information on PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions This research studies the possibility of utilizing an easy and safe removal of biofilm at the microscopic level by testing many other types of infections which may currently be eclipsed by COVID. These infections cause millions of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths as well as costing hundreds of billions of dollars annually around the world. Utilizing the PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions both on surfaces and in the air, could potentially help reduce the viability of COVID-19 transmission and of other infections by deconstructing the microscopic biofilm that is present on all surfaces.

Article content A number of previous studies from universities and hospitals have documented the significant ability of PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions to control a very wide range of pathogens, as well as the ability to safely deconstruct Biofilm. Biofilm, which is found on almost every possible surface, as well as on and in all life forms, is the defensive environment grown as protective housing by microorganisms. One of the other significant advantages PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions have over chemical solutions in cleaners and disinfectants, is that it is basically organically suspended in purified water. The mist has been proven time and again to be totally safe and beneficial to all life forms (and has been certified by a number of Organic Organizations as approved for use on Certified-Organic animals). Applications of PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions should provide ongoing continuous protection long after the initial application. The PureBiotic AIR Mist Solution also is extremely environmentally friendly and its formulation has met all the major certifications for being Green Seal Certified, as well as NFS and other certifications. Another important additional benefit of PureBiotic AIR Mist Solutions, is that it is not like other disinfectants which are basically poisons with toxic ingredients that normally stop working as soon as they are dry. This leaves untold billions of dead microscopic life forms impossible to remove from the cleaned surfaces and these become a continuous “Free Lunch” for the first opportunistic organism (like the extremely ubiquitous staphylococcus) that lands on that “cleaned” surface. But, even far more important, is that chemical disinfectants kill everything, including the protective good bacteria that are needed, so “all the competition is gone” resulting in Staph Colonies that can happily have huge growth spikes. However, PureBiotic Air Mist Solutions keep working after drying for days after each application which potentially protects and removes contaminants 24/7.

Article content The company is not making any express or implied claim that it has developed a COVID-19 air management solution at this time. About Manganese X Energy Corp. Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in North America moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit. Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.’s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com On behalf of the Board of Directors of MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. Martin Kepman

Tel: 1-514-802-1814 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains “forward-looking information” including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company’s filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84376 #distro

